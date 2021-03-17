Lordstown Motors cooperating with SEC inquiry regarding shortseller’s report By Reuters

© Reuters.
SEOUL (Reuters) – Lordstown Motors Corp on Wednesday said it has received a request for information from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission regarding a report by shortseller Hindenburg Research, and said it is cooperating with the SEC inquiry.
The Ohio-based electric pickup truck startup said its board of directors has formed a special committee to review the matter.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.