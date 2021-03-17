Looking back at the 1991 NCAA tournament 30 years later

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the 1991 NCAA tournament. That tournament was a turning point for a lot of what has happened (and didn’t happen) over the last three decades.

One all-time dynasty was foiled while another just began. How we watched the tournament changed. Certain coaches made their big entrance on the national stage while others were seeing their careers in the spotlight wind down. There was more than one upset for the ages and we were nearly treated to the ultimate rivalry game.

So as we get into tournament mode, let’s stroll down memory lane to another tournament that ended in Indianapolis.