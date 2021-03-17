Lil Mama Doubles Down on Her Stance on Transgender Children After Being Called ‘Transphobic’

Instagram

The ‘Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta’ star thinks children should wait for adulthood before deciding to undergo gender reassignment surgery, saying, ‘We have to be … mindful when we’re dealing with our children.’

Lil Mama stands by her opinion on transgender children despite receiving backlash for speaking out against children changing genders early on. Clarifying her stance on the issue, which became a hot topic last year when Dwyane Wade announced his daughter Zaya is a transgender, the female rapper/singer said that children should wait until they become adults before deciding to undergo gender reassignment surgery.

“Children feel like they can make a choice of changing their genitals before they even go through puberty,” said the “Lip Gloss” hitmaker in a conversation which aired on her Instagram Live on Tuesday, March 16. “You don’t even know who you are or what you like.”

“Young women are talking about BBLs and things like that before their breasts and their buttocks are even fully developed,” she continued, claiming, “We have to be very sensitive and mindful when we’re dealing with our children.”

The 31-year-old further explained, “We are not talking about grown people who can make the choice to do and be whatever they choose to do and be. We’re talking about children who may even look at us later on and say, ‘Well, why did you let me do that?’ ”

Lil Mama, whose real name is Niatia Jessica Kirkland, previously came under fire after she reposted a tweet about transgender children. “So children are too young to smoke cigarettes, too young to drink alcohol, too young to get a drivers license, too young to go to a club, too young to gamble, too young to rent a car, but old enough to cut off their genitals and/or ‘change’their gender?[thinking emoji]-This is insanity #America,” the original tweet read.

She then added her own thought in the now-deleted tweet, “DEPOPULATION AT ANY COST CAT FIGHTS SWORD FIGHTS Used be a cat now ima dog WHATEVER TO STOP NEW LIFE REPRODUCTION.”

The “Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta” star was quickly dragged on Twitter, with one commenting, “I promise not a single transperson got up today thinking about lil mama. she needs to return the favor.” Another remarked, “Lil Mama BEEN transphobic,” while a third one added, “Remember what she said to Leiomy (a trans woman/dancer) on ABDC? Plz…. voice of the young people my a**.”