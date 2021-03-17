Lenovo’s parent invests $237 million in Chinese chipmaker Fullhan By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5

© Reuters.

(Reuters) – Legend Holdings, the parent of the world’s biggest PC maker Lenovo, said it would buy a 15.9% stake in chipmaker Fullhan Microelectronics for 1.54 billion yuan ($236.9 million) in a push to diversify its portfolio.

Legend’s unit Dongfangqihui bought 12.8 million shares between Sept. 1 and March 17 from privately held Quick Talent Holdings, the company said on Wednesday, with the last round of transaction for a 5.2% stake yet to settle.

Most well-known for its ownership of Lenovo, Legend, for years has sought to diversify its portfolio beyond the computer sector, including finance and car rental industries.

By investing in Fullhan, the Chinese firm “is eyeing on the long-term development potential of the semiconductor track and pan-security field, which is expected to increase the return on investment income of the company’s financial investment segment,” Legend said.

($1 = 6.5009 renminbi)

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR