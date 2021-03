It was announced Tuesday that Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is joining Fenway Sports Group as a partner, giving him an ownership stake in the Boston Red Sox, Liverpool, Roush Fenway Racing and regional sports network NESN. James already owned 2% of Liverpool.

The four-time NBA champion was asked about his thoughts on becoming part-owner of the Red Sox and admitted he thinks “it’s pretty damn cool” to be the first Black partner at Fenway Sports Group.