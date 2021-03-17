LaMelo ‘not really’ excited about facing LeBron for first time

For many NBA rookies, facing off against Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is a prime item on their bucket list. If you ask Charlotte Hornets rookie LaMelo Ball, though, he doesn’t feel the same.

Ball was recently asked about his excitement for the Hornets’ matchup with the Lakers on Thursday, marking his first-ever clash with James. His answer was somewhat surprising.

“I mean, nah,” Ball told reporters on a videoconference call Tuesday, according to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin. “I grew up a little different. Not really on basketball like that. So, not really.”

McMenamin adds that Ball’s statement wasn’t a slight to James and Ball added that “it will be cool” to face the Lakers star.

Most young kids worshiped James and Kobe Bryant, among others, but Ball admitted his childhood idol wasn’t any of the NBA’s biggest superstars.

“It was my Pops,” Ball said when asked if he had a role model the way his brother, Lonzo, looked up to James. “So, I was big on family and stuff like that. Not really with the basketball.”

Ball is putting together quite the rookie campaign for someone who didn’t idolize any of the NBA’s biggest stars. The 19-year-old is averaging 15.8 points, six rebounds and 6.3 assists per game while shooting 44.9% from the field and 38.1% from deep. He was the only player in the last 60 seasons to lead all rookies in total points, assists, rebounds and steals before the All-Star break.

Thursday’s game between the Hornets and Lakers should be interesting. Charlotte is fifth in the Eastern Conference and L.A. is third in the Western Conference. The Lakers have been struggling in the absence of Anthony Davis, so Ball has a real opportunity to put up some impressive numbers against James and company.