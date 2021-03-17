Kyber Network (KNC) gains 40% as its 3.0 network launch approaches By Cointelegraph

Kyber Network (KNC) gains 40% as its 3.0 network launch approaches
The explosion of interest in non-fungible tokens over the past two months has taken some of the attention away from the decentralized finance sector but this doesn’t mean that some projects are not seeing bullish breakouts.
One project that has continued to work on expandin the capabilities of its ecosystem is the Kyber Network (KNC), an on-chain liquidity protocol that aggregates liquidity from multiple sources to enable instant token swaps on any decentralized application (DApp).
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.