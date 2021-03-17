Katy Perry Caught Wearing Gold Ring During Outing With Orlando Bloom

Instagram

The ‘Firework’ hitmaker sparks rumors of secret wedding after she was seen replacing the ruby and diamond flower sparkler her fiance gave her with the simple band on her left ring finger.

Katy Perry has sparked rumors she is now Mrs. Orlando Bloom after flashing a gold band on her left ring finger.

The pop star has been on vacation in Hawaii with Bloom, their baby daughter Daisy, and the actor’s 10-year-old son Flynn since late February, and on Tuesday, March 16, she was photographed wearing a simple gold ring in place of the ruby and diamond flower sparkler her man had proposed with in 2019.

Perry was dressed in a workout crop top and leggings, with a face mask and a cap branded with the word “Mama”, for the family outing, while Bloom was just as casual, wearing a white T-shirt, jeans, cap, and a bandana around his neck, as little Daisy was strapped to his back in a baby carrier.

The “Firework” hitmaker’s change of jewellery suggests the couple recently opted for a low-key wedding after having to postpone plans to exchange vows in Japan last year due to the COVID crisis. About the wedding delay, an insider told Us Weekly, “Katy and Orlando’s wedding will not be taking place in 2020.”

“It just wasn’t meant to be. Their beautiful daughter arrived and she is their sole focus. Planning for any wedding has been put on hold,” the insider elaborated further. “It will happen, but it’s just not something they are focused on as a couple currently.”

Representatives for the stars have yet to comment on the reports.

If the news is true, it will be the second marriage for both – Perry was previously married to British comedian Russell Brand from 2010 to 2012, while Bloom divorced supermodel Miranda Kerr, the mother of his boy Flynn, in 2013 after three years as husband and wife.