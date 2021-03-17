Katie Price’s Kids Threaten to Disown Her If She Uses Cocaine Again

Instagram

The British reality TV star reveals her children agree they will cut her off their life if she’s back on drugs and alcohol after she managed to pull herself out of her addictions.

Katie Price‘s children have given her an ultimatum if she takes cocaine again.

The British reality star – mum to Harvey, 18, Junior, 15, and Princess, 13, Jett, seven, and Bunny, six – has revealed her children have vowed to cut her out of their life if she takes the class A drug again after she previously turned to drugs and drink when she was going through a difficult time personally.

“My kids thought I had lost the plot and was partying,” she told The Sun newspaper. “They didn’t realise it was me breaking down trying to block things out – they needed to know the truth. All the kids say that I am so much better now. But they say, ‘Mum if you ever get back to how you were, we are never going to speak to you again.’ I tell them they never have to worry because I wouldn’t go back there.”

And Katie admits her kids are one of her biggest motivations not to return to her past life.

“They are so strong and I love that because it makes me think that I wouldn’t hurt them,” she added. “Junior didn’t understand at the time but he looks back and says he feels bad because he realises more about mental health and what I was going through. He says he wishes he could have spoken up.”

“I think in the past year and a half mental health has been spoken about much more. I am now able to tell them that the reason that I did coke was to block things out. I’ve explained to him it wasn’t because I wanted to do it. I just couldn’t see any light at the end of the tunnel and now he understands it. It’s just a build up of stuff … Everyone has a breaking point and I did.”

Katie also insisted she is clean now after checking herself into The Priory rehab centre.

“I haven’t drank and I definitely wouldn’t do the coke again. I will do drug tests again so nobody can ever accuse me of anything again too,” she said firmly.