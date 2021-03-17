Kandi Burruss Tells Fans That Their Favorite Series Called ‘The CHI’ Is Back

Kandi Burruss‘ fans love the series she is featured in and they always make sure to praise her acting. Check out the recent post with which she had fans excited.

‘It’s almost time! @shothechi Season 4 is coming soon & it’s 🔥🔥#TheChi’ Kandi captioned her post.

Someone said: ‘I’m convinced you have a clone with all the stuff you’re into #hustler #insiration’ and more followers hopped in the comments section to praise Kandi and the series.

Another follower posted this: ‘You are truly the jack of all trades!!! Come thru HUSTLE 👏’ and one other follower said: ‘When when come on kandi got me all excited 😊😊’

One other commenter said: ‘@kandi @lenawaithe my heart just dropped! 😢’ and someone else said: ‘Showtime is about the ONLY app I will buy again for the show.😍😍’

Someone else said: ‘This my show right here even though I don’t get to watch much tv’ and someone else said: ‘Looking forward to season 4 love your roll on that show your acting skills are incredible❤️❤️.’

Kandi Burruss shared some pics from Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill’s wedding and managed to impress a lot of fans. Check out the post that she shared on her social media account below.

‘I don’t know how I managed to take pics with everybody but the bride! Did y’all catch tonight’s episode? Sound off below! & I posted a new #SpeakOnIt. Check it out!’ Kandi captioned her post.

In other news, Kandi just invited Kenya to be a part of her series called Speak on It. Check out the clip that she shared on her IG account.

‘Guess who’s gonna #SpeakOnIt tonight!!! @thekenyamoore with my guest host @donjuannc 🗣’ Kandi captioned her post.

Stay tuned for more news about kandi and her family. She usually makes sure to keep fans updated via social media.