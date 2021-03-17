Jordyn Woods Reveals Her Original Chicken Wing Recipe – Check Out Her First Cooking Video

Jordyn Woods made her fans excited on social media when she dropped her very first cooking video! Check it out on YouTube below.

‘Chicken Wing Recipe‼️ Now live on my YouTube channel 🥺 link to my channel in my bio’ Jordyn captioned her post.

Someone said: ‘I adore them together. They compliment each other so well! Jordyn is stunning, and her personality seems so genuine! Too cute.’

One other commenter posted this: ‘Ever look at a comment and think to yourself, damn why didn’t I say that?’ and someone else posted this: ‘Why is no one talking about Don Davis(deeper life raped child) case anymore. 💔💔’

A commenter said: ‘WE know it’s not a lot of seasoning. Those that like flavour. Know how to season. And we never know measurements. We stop when our ancestors tell us. I knew you were going to clean the chicken! When mentioned seasoning. But I get your demographic is broad..’

Someone on YouTube said: ‘ Jordyn, these wings look good. Stop apologizing for seasoning ur food girl, we know wassup. Chile imma throw them wings in the fryer. It’s keto-friendly and crispy without all the antics. 💯’

A follower said: ‘Kylie Jenner watching this rn, hmm im taking notes so my darling my angel my baby daddy Travis can enjoy my delicious inspired Jordyn chicken wings which im obv gonna tell him that I made it Imao.’

Stay tuned for more Jordyn-related news.