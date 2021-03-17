Jeremy Lin responds to Atlanta spa shootings, offers words of encouragement for Asian community

Jeremy Lin is continuing to use his platform to speak out against Asian hate.

The former NBA guard offered words of encouragement and hope on Tuesday night after the Atlanta-area spa shootings that left eight people dead, many of them Asian women.

Lin tweeted:

This is sooo heartbreaking…praying for our world. To my Asian American family, please take time to grieve but know youre loved, seen and IMPORTANT. We have to keep standing up, speaking out, rallying together and fighting for change. We cannot lose hope!! ❤️#StopAsianHate #NOW https://t.co/Xm4ojbJALw — Jeremy Lin (@JLin7) March 17, 2021

This is sooo heartbreaking…praying for our world. To my Asian American family, please take time to grieve but know youre loved, seen and IMPORTANT. We have to keep standing up, speaking out, rallying together and fighting for change. We cannot lose hope!! #StopAsianHate

Lin, a Taiwanese American, has been outwardly supportive of the Stop Asian Hate movement, which has grown in recent months as the country faces a spike in Asian hate crimes in many communities.

The suspect in the shootings was apprehended 150 miles south of Atlanta.

Lin last played in the NBA in 2019 for the Toronto Raptors and is currently with the Santa Cruz Warriors of the NBA G-League.