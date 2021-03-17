Jennifer Garner Mark Ruffalo 13 Going On 30 Story

“He hated the rehearsal process so much…”
There are few things that are stable in life, but one of them is that Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo play Jenna Rink and Matty Flamhaff in 13 Going on 30.
Just a few weeks ago, the iconic pair shared a reunion pic from the set of their new movie, The Adam Project.
But in a recent interview with The Skimm, Jennifer revealed there was a moment where Mark almost dropped out of the movie.
It started with Jennifer’s favorite memory from filming 13 Going on 30, the “Thriller” dance scene — which makes sense, because it’s one of the best scenes in the movie.
But apparently, the dance rehearsals weren’t all that fun for Mark.
“We started to learn the dance,” Jennifer says. “Our first rehearsal, I think it was Mark and Judy [Greer], and Judy and I were both dancers growing up and poor Mark didn’t know that.”
“And he came in and he hated the rehearsal process so much he almost dropped out of the movie.”
Okay, first of all, Mark did a phenomenal job in the “Thriller” scene, especially now that we know about his lack of dance experience.
And second of all, I think I speak for us all when I say thankfully Mark stayed in the movie, cementing his status as a rom-com heartthrob as the one and only Matty Flamhaff!
For more nostalgia and celeb stories, watch Jennifer’s delightful full interview with The Skimm here:
