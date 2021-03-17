Jasmeen Kaur’s family visit her shallow grave in the Flinders Ranges

The family of Jasmeen Kaur have visited the shallow grave where she was buried in more than 400 kilometres from where she was last seen before her alleged murder.

Relatives planted native plants, laid teddies and flowers and prayed over the 21-year-old aged car worker’s burial site in the Flinders Ranges, South Australia, today.

Ms Kaur’s remains were found buried near Moralana Creek on March 7 – almost a five hour drive from where she was last seen leaving work in Adelaide.

A man, who cannot be named, was charged with her murder after he led detectives to her grave.

The man denies the being involved in her death.

Ms Kaur, originally from India, had been living with her aunt and uncle in Adelaide and working as an aged care worker as she studied to become a nurse.

She had been reported missing by her family after she failed to turn up at work.

Ms Kaur was honoured in a service at a Sikh temple last week. (9News)

Police allege Ms Kaur was “taken by force” by a man after finishing her shift at Southern Cross Homes in North Plympton just before 10pm on March 5.

Her car was found left in the centre’s car park.