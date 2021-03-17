Japan to lift Tokyo area state of emergency as planned on Sunday

Article content

TOKYO — The Japanese government’s advisory panel on coronavirus countermeasures approved on Thursday a plan to let the state of emergency expire in the Tokyo area as scheduled on March 21, Economy Minister Yasuhisa Nishimura said.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga had flagged the plan late on Wednesday, saying the availability of hospital beds had improved in Tokyo and three neighboring prefectures.

“There was no objection to the plan,” Nishimura, who also heads Japan’s coronavirus response, said after a meeting with the advisory panel. He added, however, that experts noted that infections had been creeping up in recent days, and that a resurgence was bound to occur.

While the number of new COVID-19 cases has plunged from a peak in early January, the daily tally for Tokyo remains far from Governor Yuriko Koike’s target of reducing the seven-day average to 70% or lower from the preceding week.

On Wednesday, the capital reported 409 cases, compared with a peak of 2,520 on Jan. 7, but the highest since mid-February.

“The important thing is to make sure the rebound is not a big one – to keep the waves small,” Nishimura said. “We ask our citizens to continue to take the basic precautions to prevent the spread of infections.”