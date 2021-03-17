Japan stocks lower at close of trade; Nikkei 225 down 0.02% By Investing.com

Investing.com – Japan stocks were lower after the close on Wednesday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Tokyo, the fell 0.02%.

The best performers of the session on the were Odakyu Electric Railway Co., Ltd. (T:), which rose 2.79% or 90.0 points to trade at 3320.0 at the close. Meanwhile, Keio Corp. (T:) added 2.65% or 210.0 points to end at 8130.0 and Takeda Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (T:) was up 2.53% or 105.0 points to 4255.0 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Tokyo Electric Power Co., Inc. (T:), which fell 10.15% or 40.0 points to trade at 354.0 at the close. Rakuten Inc (T:) declined 5.90% or 89.0 points to end at 1419.0 and Chiyoda Corp. (T:) was down 3.92% or 20.0 points to 490.0.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Tokyo Stock Exchange by 2290 to 1223 and 230 ended unchanged.

Shares in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (T:) rose to 52-week highs; gaining 2.53% or 105.0 to 4255.0.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nikkei 225 options, was unchanged 0% to 22.42.

Crude oil for April delivery was up 0.74% or 0.48 to $65.28 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in May rose 0.63% or 0.43 to hit $68.82 a barrel, while the April Gold Futures contract rose 0.14% or 2.35 to trade at $1733.25 a troy ounce.

USD/JPY was up 0.15% to 109.14, while EUR/JPY rose 0.13% to 129.87.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.03% at 91.907.

