IRS to extend U.S. tax deadline until May 17: House panel By Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Internal Revenue Service will extend the federal tax deadline until May 17 after congressional lawmakers sought an extension, two senior congressional Democrats said on Wednesday.
The IRS did not respond to requests for comment. House of Representatives Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal and Oversight Subcommittee Chairman Bill Pascrell praised the decision to extend the deadline by a month. “Under titanic stress and strain, American taxpayers and tax preparers must have more time to file tax returns,” they said in a statement.
