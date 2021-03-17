Inflation bets nudge gold higher ahead of Fed outcome

Article content

Gold prices edged up on Wednesday to

hover near their highest in more than two weeks on prospects of

higher inflation, although trade was range-bound as investors

exercised caution ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s two-day

policy meeting outcome.

Spot gold was up 0.3% at $1,736.42 per ounce by 0455

GMT, having earlier touched a level unseen since March 1 at

$1,740.90. U.S. gold futures were up 0.3% at $1,735.40.

“Gold appears to be finding few friends finally even as U.S.

yields and the dollar continue to grind higher … perhaps

gold’s inflation hedging role is quietly returning to prominence

and that is supporting prices,” said OANDA senior market analyst

Jeffrey Halley.

Some investors view gold as a hedge against higher inflation

that could follow stimulus measures, but a resultant rise in

Treasury yields tends to dull the appeal of the non-yielding

commodity.

“Gold’s true test though will come once the FOMC meeting

concludes and if it can remain steady in the face of another

spike in U.S. yields, should that occur,” Halley said.

The U.S. dollar gained for a fourth session, supported by

elevated U.S. yields on expectations of a stronger economic

recovery after a $1.9 trillion recovery package was signed into