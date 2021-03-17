Inflation bets nudge gold higher ahead of Fed outcome

Article content
Gold prices edged up on Wednesday to
hover near their highest in more than two weeks on prospects of
higher inflation, although trade was range-bound as investors
exercised caution ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s two-day
policy meeting outcome.
Spot gold was up 0.3% at $1,736.42 per ounce by 0455
GMT, having earlier touched a level unseen since March 1 at
$1,740.90. U.S. gold futures were up 0.3% at $1,735.40.
“Gold appears to be finding few friends finally even as U.S.
yields and the dollar continue to grind higher … perhaps
gold’s inflation hedging role is quietly returning to prominence
and that is supporting prices,” said OANDA senior market analyst
Jeffrey Halley.
Some investors view gold as a hedge against higher inflation
that could follow stimulus measures, but a resultant rise in
Treasury yields tends to dull the appeal of the non-yielding
commodity.
“Gold’s true test though will come once the FOMC meeting
concludes and if it can remain steady in the face of another
spike in U.S. yields, should that occur,” Halley said.
The U.S. dollar gained for a fourth session, supported by
elevated U.S. yields on expectations of a stronger economic
recovery after a $1.9 trillion recovery package was signed into
a law last week.
The Fed is expected to announce its decision on interest
rates at 1800 GMT on Wednesday. Investors will eye policymakers’
remarks on a recent spike in bond yields, fears about rising
inflation and the economic outlook.
While the market awaits the Fed statement, the technical
picture remains bearish, Avtar Sandu, a senior commodities
manager at Phillip Futures, said in a note.
“The main trend will change upwards when buyers take up
positions above $1,760 an ounce,” Sandu said.
In other metals, silver fell 0.2% to $25.90 an ounce.
Palladium shed 0.3% to $2,490.16, having hit a one-year
high of $2,520.31 on Tuesday, and platinum was down 0.4%
to $1,207.56.
(Reporting by Asha Sistla in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips and Subhranshu Sahu)