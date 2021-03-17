Indoor fitness classes in N.Y.C. can restart on Monday, the governor says.

Indoor fitness classes in New York City will be allowed to resume on Monday, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said at a news conference on Wednesday.

New York will also lift restrictions Monday in so-called “yellow zones,” areas where the state imposed stricter restrictions on restaurants and other businesses because of troubling coronavirus data.

Only five yellow zones remained in the state as of Wednesday:two in the Bronx, one in Queens, one in Manhattan and one in Orange County, north of New York City.

In those areas, restaurants were limited to serving just 4 people at a table, and non-residential gatherings were capped at 25 people — even as the state moved to allow larger events like weddings and reopen arts and entertainment venues.