India stocks lower at close of trade; Nifty 50 down 1.27% By Investing.com



© Reuters. India stocks lower at close of trade; Nifty 50 down 1.27%



Investing.com – India stocks were lower after the close on Wednesday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in NSE, the declined 1.27%, while the index lost 1.12%.

The best performers of the session on the were ITC Ltd (NS:), which rose 1.32% or 2.75 points to trade at 210.60 at the close. Meanwhile, Infosys Ltd (NS:) added 0.22% or 3.00 points to end at 1387.00 and Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd (NS:) was up 0.21% or 5.15 points to 2515.55 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Oil And Natural Gas Corporation Ltd (NS:), which fell 5.00% or 5.75 points to trade at 109.35 at the close. Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd. (NS:) declined 4.80% or 21.80 points to end at 432.05 and Tata Motors Ltd (NS:) was down 4.42% or 14.15 points to 305.80.

The top performers on the BSE Sensex 30 were ITC Ltd (BO:) which rose 1.20% to 210.55, Infosys Ltd (BO:) which was up 0.23% to settle at 1387.50 and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (BO:) which gained 0.13% to close at 3112.70.

The worst performers were Oil And Natural Gas Corporation Ltd (BO:) which was down 4.95% to 109.40 in late trade, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (BO:) which lost 3.12% to settle at 583.25 and State Bank Of India (BO:) which was down 3.08% to 366.80 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the India National Stock Exchange by 1383 to 293 and 47 ended unchanged; on the Bombay Stock Exchange, 2077 fell and 804 advanced, while 132 ended unchanged.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nifty 50 options, was down 0.16% to 20.1575 a new 1-month low.

Gold Futures for April delivery was up 0.21% or 3.65 to $1734.55 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in April fell 0.66% or 0.43 to hit $64.37 a barrel, while the May Brent oil contract fell 0.94% or 0.64 to trade at $67.75 a barrel.

USD/INR was up 0.00% to 72.512, while EUR/INR rose 0.12% to 86.3910.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.04% at 91.847.