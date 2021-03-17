Ilana Glazer Is Pregnant With Husband David Rooklin

“I’m not afraid to ask a billion questions.”
Ilana Glazer is pregnant!
The actor confirmed to Entertainment Weekly that she’s expecting her first child with husband David Rooklin.
OK, so here’s the funny part: Glazer’s pregnancy is a wild coincidence because — in the upcoming horror film False Positive (which sees release via Hulu on June 25) — she plays a woman who is trying to get pregnant.
“This was not supposed to happen this way, but it’s just so eerie and cosmically funny that it has,” Glazer said about the coincidence.
“I’m lucky; I’m in control, unlike our protagonist. I don’t feel like I’m having the rug pulled out from under me in any way.”
When it comes to seeking advice on pregnancy from others, Glazer also said that she’s “Not afraid to ask a billion questions”: “There are certain trends in society of how pregnancy should look — the ‘shoulda coulda wouldas’ that are put on women all the time, but are so amplified in pregnancy.”
“I’m specifically seeking out the most spiritually healthy and welcoming experience.”
Congrats to Glazer and Rooklin!
