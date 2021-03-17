Ilana Glazer Debuts Baby Bump as She’s Pregnant With First Child

Instagram

The ‘Broad City’ actress is preparing for her new role as a mother as she is expecting her first child with husband David Rooklin after three years of marriage.

AceShowbiz –

Comedienne Ilana Glazer is pregnant with her first child.

The “Broad City” star has debuted her growing baby bump in a series of photos for Entertainment Weekly, revealing the timing of her pregnancy news and the upcoming release of her horror film “False Positive“, about a woman who endures nightmare in vitro fertilisation treatments, is purely a strange coincidence.

“This was not supposed to happen this way, but it’s just so eerie and cosmically funny that it has,” the mother-to-be told the publication.

“I’m lucky; I’m in control, unlike our protagonist. I don’t feel like I’m having the rug pulled out from under me in any way.”

<br />

The baby will be Glazer’s first with her husband of three years, David Rooklin.

“False Positive”, which co-stars Justin Theroux as Glazer’s onscreen husband, and Pierce Brosnan as the fertility specialist, is set for release on Hulu in June (21).

Ilana Glazer identified herself as queer. She credited “Broad City” for helping her understand her sexuality. “My queerness has been kind of shown to me through Broad City, and Abbi, too,” she told Hollywood Reporter in 2020.

“We’ve both experienced this unique, privileged version of self-actualization, where we’ve gotten to work it out on the show and then reflect and be like, ‘Damn, I wasn’t joking. That was me.’ So, I’ve learned a lot from Broad City, including my own queerness and identity politics from reviews and reading people’s pieces.”