‘I kneel on the streets of Myanmar and say stop the violence’ By Reuters

VATICAN CITY (Reuters) – Pope Francis appealed on Wednesday for an end to bloodshed in Myanmar, saying “Even I kneel on the streets of Myanmar and say ‘stop the violence'”.
Speaking at the end of his general audience, Francis said those who have died there have done so “to offer hope to their country”. More than 180 protesters have been killed as security forces try to crush a wave of demonstrations since a Feb. 1 coup.
