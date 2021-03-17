Hilaria Baldwin Tandem Breastfeeds MariLu And Eduardo Like A Pro

Hilaria Baldwin has beautiful children — six of them to be exact. Add Alec Baldwin’s first child with Kim Basinger, model Ireland Baldwin, to the mix and they are one, large and happy family. Though Hilaria has been embroiled in a controversy regarding her Spanish heritage scandal, the focus has shifted on her beautiful babies and now she has two! Hilaria took a break from social media during the height of the scandal, but has since returned and is filling her Instagram account with photos of her children.

There’s no question Hilaria has her hands full with two babies less than six months apart, but she has a helper and is tandem breastfeeding both babies. Hilaria’s oldest child with Alec is her seven-year-old daughter Carmen, and she loves being a big sister. In many photos Hilaria shares, Carmen can be seen helping out and is photographed cradling MariLu in her arms. For many mothers, juggling two babies is extremely difficult, but thanks to Hilaria’s decision to tandem breastfeed (breastfeeding more than one child at the same time), it appears she has them on the same schedule.

Hilaria shared a photo of herself breastfeeding both babies at once along with a picture of a Golden Retriever nursing seven puppies. Hilaria captioned the photo with: ‘Ok… she wins.’

You may see the sweet photo that Hilaria shared of herself tandem breastfeeding Eduardo and MariLu below.

Hilaria has plenty of help with Carmen who seems enthralled with her baby sister.

Here is another photo of Carmen doting on baby MariLu. It’s like she has her own real-life baby doll!

Hilaria appears to have mastered tandem nursing and shared a photo of her little angels sleeping side-by-side.

What do you think about Hilaria’s latest photos featuring her six children? Were you surprised when Hilaria started sharing photos of baby Eduardo with his newborn little sister MariLu?

