High priced $80K Bitcoin options signal pro traders expect more upside By Cointelegraph

High priced $80K Bitcoin options signal pro traders expect more upside
Betting on an $80,000 call options for June doesn’t seem outrageous given BTC’s bullish performance over the past few weeks. This was not the case a couple of months ago when BTC peaked at $42,000 on Jan. 8 and subsequently dropped to the $30,000 level.
At that time, a 150% upside was needed from the $32,000 price on Jan. 26, and this seemed quite far-fetched. Therefore, the June $80,000 BTC call (buy) options traded at Deribit for $2,240, or 0.07 BTC.
