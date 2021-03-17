Heat trade Leonard, second-round pick to Thunder for Ariza

The move comes after Leonard was suspended indefinitely by the Heat for using an anti-Semitic slur during a video game stream on Twitch last week. Leonard was also fined $50,000 for his comments.

“Meyers Leonard’s comment was inexcusable and hurtful and such an offensive term has no place in the NBA or in our society,” NBA commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement, according to ESPN. “We accept that he is genuinely remorseful. We have further communicated to Meyers that derogatory comments like this will not be tolerated and he will be expected to uphold the core values of our league — equality, tolerance, inclusion and respect — at all times moving forward.”

The 29-year-old underwent season-ending shoulder surgery and has not played since Jan. 9.

The Illinois product has spent the last two seasons with the Heat after beginning his career with the Portland Trail Blazers. He averaged 5.9 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game while shooting 50.6% from the field and 41.5% from deep with the Heat.

Ariza has not yet played for the Thunder this season due to family matters. The 35-year-old, who was born in Miami, averaged eight points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game last season while shooting 43.8% from the field and 37.2% from deep between the Trail Blazers and Kings.