Halle Berry Shares Rare Photo of Daughter Nahla on Her 13th Birthday

WENN/FayesVision

The ‘John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum’ actress wishes her daughter a happy birthday on Instagram by unearthing a throwback picture of the two laughing together.

AceShowbiz –

Halle Berry has given a rare look at her family as she celebrated her daughter Nahla’s birthday. The mother of two has unveiled a never-before-seen picture of her and her eldest child as the teen turned 13 on Tuesday, March 16.

The photo, which appears to be taken when Nahla was younger, captured a sweet and raw moment of the mother-daughter duo. The 54-year-old actress was seen wrapping her arms around her daughter as they shared a warm embrace and big laughs.

In accompaniment of the snap, Halle expressed her love for Nahla while wishing her a happy birthday. “No matter how many times I tell her I love her, I love her more than that,” so she wrote in the caption. “Happy 13th Birthday,” she added, as she called her daughter “Nahla Boo.”

<br />

Halle shares Nahla with her ex-boyfriend Gabriel Aubry, whom she dated from 2005 until 2010. Following their split, the former couple has had a contentious relationship with them engaging in custody battle over their daughter several times.

Most recently, the Oscar-winning actress appeared to shade the French model, to whom she allegedly has to pay nearly $16,000 a month in child support. “I’m not going to speak on alimony as I have never asked for it nor have I ever paid it. However, as for child support, I feel I can speak on it as I’ve been paying it for a decade now,” she wrote in an Instagram comment in February.

“I feel if a woman or man is having to pay child support that is way more than the reasonable needs to help SUPPORT the child, I think that is wrong,” she complained. “I understand some parents (man or woman) may need help, but I also feel that in these modern times both men and women have the responsibility to financially take care of their children and work hard and make every effort to do so.”

Insisting it’s “wrong” and likening it to “extortion,” she lamented, “And it takes great strength eryday (sic) to pay it.” The “Kingsman: The Golden Circle” star went on calling out “outdated” laws for allowing such unfair financial arrangement.

“The way many laws are set up people are allowed to USE children in order to be awarded money to live a lifestyle that not only they did not earn but that is way above and beyond the child’s reasonable needs, and that is ‘THE WRONG’ and where I see the abuse. The laws are outdated and no longer reflect the modern world,” she elaborated, adding that she felt being “taken advantage of by the system.”

Halle also has a 7-year-old son, Maceo Martinez, whom she shares with her ex-husband and actor Olivier Martinez.