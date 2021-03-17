Gonzaga, Illinois among betting favorites to win tourney

The 2021 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament, commonly referred to as March Madness, is slated to begin Thursday in Indianapolis.

The tournament wasn’t held in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the last team to win it was Virginia in 2019. However, the Cavaliers don’t have the best odds to snag the title in 2021.

According to BetOnline.ag, the Gonzaga Bulldogs and Illinois Fighting Illini have the best odds to win the NCAA Tournament. Here are the top teams with the best odds to take home the hardware:

Gonzaga +180 Illinois +475 Baylor +600 Michigan +750 Houston +1200 Iowa +1800 Alabama +1800 Ohio State +2000 Texas +2800 Florida State +4000

Gonzaga enters the tournament as the No. 1 ranked team in The Associated Press Top 25 poll. The Bulldogs have not lost a game this season, going 26-0, led by Corey Kispert, Drew Timme and Jalen Suggs.

Gonzaga has never won the NCAA Tournament, but was runner-up in 2017, losing the championship game to North Carolina.

Illinois, meanwhile, enters the tournament as the No. 2 team in The Associated Press Top 25 poll after going 23-6, winning their last seven games of the regular season to capture the second spot. The Fighting Illini are led by Ayo Dosunmu, Kofi Cockburn and Trent Frazier.

Illinois has also never won the tournament and has not competed in the NCAA Tournament since 2013. The Fighting Illini were the runner-up in 2005, losing to North Carolina in the championship game.