Gold gains after Fed maintains easy monetary policy stance

Article content

Gold prices rose on Thursday, as the

dollar weakened after the U.S. Federal Reserve kept the interest

rate unchanged and reiterated its stance to keep benchmark rates

near-zero through at least 2023.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold rose 0.5% to $1,752.41 per ounce by 0119

GMT, while U.S. gold futures rose 1.3% to $1,748.80 per

ounce.

* The U.S. central bank said on Wednesday that the economy

is on track for its fastest expansion in nearly 40 years, but

its policymakers pledged to keep their foot on the gas despite

an expected surge in inflation.

* Lower interest rates reduce the opportunity cost of

holding the non-yielding bullion and weigh on the dollar.

* The dollar index dropped 0.5% to 91.405, making the

greenback-denominated metal cheaper for non-U.S. investors.

* U.S. Treasuries yields on the longer end of the curve

remained elevated, while yields on shorter-term debt fell on

Wednesday after the Federal Reserve’s views.

* Asian stocks were set for modest gains.

* A Reuters poll showed two-thirds of Japanese businesses

expect the Bank of Japan to limit long-term interest rate rises

and keep them stable, ahead of the central bank’s analysis this

week.

* Officials say the U.S. will take an uncompromising stand

in talks with China on Thursday in Alaska, in the first

face-to-face meetings between senior officials from the two

rivals since U.S. President Joe Biden took office.

* Silver rose 0.7% to $26.51, platinum was up

0.6% at $1,220.78 and palladium climbed 1.3% to $2,601.85

DATA/EVENTS AHEAD (GMT)

1200 UK BOE Bank Rate March

1200 UK GB BOE QE Corp March

1230 US Initial Jobless Claim weekly

1230 US Philly Fed Business Index March

Japan Bank of Japan to hold Monetary Policy Meeting

