Gold Coast police stations on heightened alert after threats from a wanted man

Gold Coast Police stations have increased security after wanted man Mark Lutgenau allegedly made threats online that the search for him would end in a “shootout”.

Stations are open but a heightened alert level is in place following the threats and police are urging Mr Lutgenau to hand himself in peacefully.

The 37-year-old has been at large since an alleged “domestic violence incident” in Gannon Way, Upper Coomera, on Monday night.

Mark Lutgenau is wanted by police and understood to have made threats against officers. (Google Maps/Supplied)

Police have been forced to heighten security at all Gold Coast police stations after Mr Lutgenau allegedly made threats of violence on social media.

He said the search for him would end in a “shoot out with police”.

Officers have been urged to remain vigilant.

Police described Mr Lutgenau as Caucasian, about 190 centimetres tall and of a proportionate build, with short brown hair and hazel eyes.

“A man that sparked an emergency declaration and the lockdown of a Gold Coast school is still at large after an extensive search of the area,” police said in a statement.

Police asked residents and business owners in the area to keep a lookout for anything suspicious but warned them not to approach the man “for any reason”.

Police cordoning off a street in Ormeau, Queensland. (Nine)

Yesterday police escorted carloads of students out of Ormeau State School after a lockdown was enforced about 10am, leaving traffic backed up hundreds of metres at a roadblock as parents waited for their children.

Parents were forced to queue to be let inside police lines, where a deputy principal reunited them with their children.

“One’s in grade two, one’s in grade three, so I’m just wanting to hug them right now,” one mum said.