Gnosis and Snapshot create tool to bind DeFi governance votes on-chain By Cointelegraph

Gnosis and Snapshot create tool to bind DeFi governance votes on-chain
Gnosis and Snapshot have collaborated to develop SafeSnap, a product that allows for automatically executing successful governance votes on Snapshot. The module, which combines features of Gnosis Safe Multisig and the Snapshot off-chain governance platform, was released on Tuesday.
Snapshot is a “governance-as-a-service” provider for a number of decentralized finance projects, including Yearn.finance, SushiSwap, Balancer, Aave, Cream and others. It provides a simple interface to create governance proposals and lets users vote on them by connecting their wallets and the governance tokens contained within. The actual voting process is conducted off-chain, however, to save on gas costs and complexity.
