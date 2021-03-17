Girl, 5, dies after being struck by car while walking with mum in Sydney

A five-year-old girl has died after being struck by a vehicle in Sydney’s west tonight.

Emergency services were called to reports that two pedestrians had been hit by a Toyota Tarago on Rooty Hill Road North, Plumpton about 7.20pm on Wednesday.

The pedestrians were a 37-year-old woman and her daughter, NSW Police said.

Emergency services at the scene of a collision in Plumpton, western Sydney. (Nine)

Damage is seen on a vehicle involved in a collision in Plumpton, western Sydney. (Nine)

The pair were taken by NSW Ambulance paramedics to Westmead Hospital, with the woman in a serious but stable condition and the child in a critical condition.

The child later died at the hospital.

The 64-year-old male driver was taken to Westmead Hospital for mandatory testing.

He is currently assisting police with inquiries.

The smashed windscreen of a vehicle involved in a collision with a mother and her daughter walking in Plumpton, Sydney. (Nine)

Emergency services in Plumpton. (Nine)

Officers from Mount Druitt Police Area Command attended and established a crime scene.