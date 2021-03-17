Girl, 5, dies after being struck by car while walking with mum in Sydney

A five-year-old girl has died after being struck by a vehicle in Sydney’s west tonight.
Emergency services were called to reports that two pedestrians had been hit by a Toyota Tarago on Rooty Hill Road North, Plumpton about 7.20pm on Wednesday.
The pair were taken by NSW Ambulance paramedics to Westmead Hospital, with the woman in a serious but stable condition and the child in a critical condition.
The child later died at the hospital.
The 64-year-old male driver was taken to Westmead Hospital for mandatory testing.
He is currently assisting police with inquiries.
Officers from Mount Druitt Police Area Command attended and established a crime scene.
Anyone who may have witnessed this incident or has dash cam footage is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.