Gigi Hadid Posts New Adorable Pic Of Her And Baby Khai After Accidentally Sharing Pic Of Her Face!

The supermodel took to her account to post a new adorable picture featuring her baby girl, Khai. The bundle of joy is pictured sleeping soundly in her mom’s arms and fans melted at the sight!

As usual, Gigi Hadid is keeping her daughter’s privacy and so, in the snap, only the back of her head can be seen.

Regardless, that did not make the mother-daughter picture any less precious.

Khai’s full head of brown hair could be seen as well and fans are happy to see little glimpses of how the baby looks like while also respecting the young parents’ decision.

In the caption, Gigi wrote ‘the best,’ adding a pink heart as well.

The model looked stunning in the picture, rocking her long blonde locks in a ponytail with a number of hair elastics tied around it.

As for her outfit, Gigi was wearing a white top and a black button up over it.

This post comes after Gigi accidentally posted a pic of her child’s face as well, making headlines.

The snap was deleted only a few seconds later, signifying that she really didn’t mean to share that with the world.

But, it’s known that both Gigi and Zayn have been private about their offspring, which is why fans who did manage to see the post before it got deleted remained respectful and did not further share the photo online.

Instead, Gigi has been open about her home birth, telling Vogue that ‘I knew that it was going to be the craziest pain in my life, but you just have to surrender to it all and be like, ‘This is what it is … There definitely was a point where I was like, I wonder what it’d be like with an epidural, how it would be different. My midwife was like, ‘You’re doing it. No one can help you. You are past the point of an epidural anyway, so you would be pushing exactly the same in a hospital bed.”