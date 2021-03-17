Germany stocks mixed at close of trade; DAX up 0.27% By Investing.com

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5

© Reuters. Germany stocks mixed at close of trade; DAX up 0.27%

Investing.com – Germany stocks were mixed after the close on Wednesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher while losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Frankfurt, the rose 0.27% to hit a new all time high, while the index lost 0.72%, and the index lost 0.40%.

The best performers of the session on the were Volkswagen AG VZO O.N. (DE:), which rose 10.96% or 22.73 points to trade at 230.18 at the close. Meanwhile, Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (DE:) added 6.37% or 5.110 points to end at 85.280 and Continental AG O.N. (DE:) was up 2.59% or 3.05 points to 120.80 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Delivery Hero AG (DE:), which fell 3.19% or 3.45 points to trade at 104.55 at the close. RWE AG ST O.N. (DE:) declined 2.92% or 0.940 points to end at 31.260 and Merck KGaA (DE:) was down 2.36% or 3.25 points to 134.53.

The top performers on the MDAX were Morphosys AG O.N. (DE:) which rose 2.54% to 77.120, Wacker Chemie O.N. (DE:) which was up 1.81% to settle at 111.60 and RTL Group SA (DE:) which gained 1.56% to close at 50.150.

The worst performers were Siemens Energy AG (DE:) which was down 3.21% to 30.42 in late trade, Aurubis AG (DE:) which lost 2.92% to settle at 68.580 and Scout24 AG (DE:) which was down 2.81% to 62.250 at the close.

The top performers on the TecDAX were Morphosys AG O.N. (DE:) which rose 2.54% to 77.120, Drillisch AG (DE:) which was up 1.49% to settle at 26.510 and Deutsche Telekom AG Na (DE:) which gained 0.99% to close at 16.655.

The worst performers were Nordex SE O.N. (DE:) which was down 2.91% to 22.020 in late trade, Software AG (DE:) which lost 2.28% to settle at 32.610 and Jenoptik AG (DE:) which was down 2.26% to 27.620 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange by 415 to 279 and 62 ended unchanged.

Shares in Volkswagen AG VZO O.N. (DE:) rose to 5-year highs; gaining 10.96% or 22.73 to 230.18. Shares in Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (DE:) rose to 52-week highs; up 6.37% or 5.110 to 85.280. Shares in RTL Group SA (DE:) rose to 52-week highs; up 1.56% or 0.770 to 50.150. Shares in Deutsche Telekom AG Na (DE:) rose to 3-years highs; rising 0.99% or 0.163 to 16.655.

The , which measures the implied volatility of DAX options, was up 0.95% to 19.16.

Gold Futures for April delivery was up 0.73% or 12.55 to $1743.45 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in April fell 0.40% or 0.26 to hit $64.54 a barrel, while the May Brent oil contract fell 0.58% or 0.40 to trade at $67.99 a barrel.

EUR/USD was up 0.67% to 1.1980, while EUR/GBP rose 0.18% to 0.8580.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.52% at 91.398.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR