Germany stocks mixed at close of trade; DAX up 0.27% By Investing.com



© Reuters. Germany stocks mixed at close of trade; DAX up 0.27%



Investing.com – Germany stocks were mixed after the close on Wednesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher while losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Frankfurt, the rose 0.27% to hit a new all time high, while the index lost 0.72%, and the index lost 0.40%.

The best performers of the session on the were Volkswagen AG VZO O.N. (DE:), which rose 10.96% or 22.73 points to trade at 230.18 at the close. Meanwhile, Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (DE:) added 6.37% or 5.110 points to end at 85.280 and Continental AG O.N. (DE:) was up 2.59% or 3.05 points to 120.80 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Delivery Hero AG (DE:), which fell 3.19% or 3.45 points to trade at 104.55 at the close. RWE AG ST O.N. (DE:) declined 2.92% or 0.940 points to end at 31.260 and Merck KGaA (DE:) was down 2.36% or 3.25 points to 134.53.

The top performers on the MDAX were Morphosys AG O.N. (DE:) which rose 2.54% to 77.120, Wacker Chemie O.N. (DE:) which was up 1.81% to settle at 111.60 and RTL Group SA (DE:) which gained 1.56% to close at 50.150.

The worst performers were Siemens Energy AG (DE:) which was down 3.21% to 30.42 in late trade, Aurubis AG (DE:) which lost 2.92% to settle at 68.580 and Scout24 AG (DE:) which was down 2.81% to 62.250 at the close.

The top performers on the TecDAX were Morphosys AG O.N. (DE:) which rose 2.54% to 77.120, Drillisch AG (DE:) which was up 1.49% to settle at 26.510 and Deutsche Telekom AG Na (DE:) which gained 0.99% to close at 16.655.

The worst performers were Nordex SE O.N. (DE:) which was down 2.91% to 22.020 in late trade, Software AG (DE:) which lost 2.28% to settle at 32.610 and Jenoptik AG (DE:) which was down 2.26% to 27.620 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange by 415 to 279 and 62 ended unchanged.

Shares in Volkswagen AG VZO O.N. (DE:) rose to 5-year highs; gaining 10.96% or 22.73 to 230.18. Shares in Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (DE:) rose to 52-week highs; up 6.37% or 5.110 to 85.280. Shares in RTL Group SA (DE:) rose to 52-week highs; up 1.56% or 0.770 to 50.150. Shares in Deutsche Telekom AG Na (DE:) rose to 3-years highs; rising 0.99% or 0.163 to 16.655.

The , which measures the implied volatility of DAX options, was up 0.95% to 19.16.

Gold Futures for April delivery was up 0.73% or 12.55 to $1743.45 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in April fell 0.40% or 0.26 to hit $64.54 a barrel, while the May Brent oil contract fell 0.58% or 0.40 to trade at $67.99 a barrel.

EUR/USD was up 0.67% to 1.1980, while EUR/GBP rose 0.18% to 0.8580.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.52% at 91.398.