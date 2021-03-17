French retail giant will launch Tezos-based stablecoin By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Groupe Casino, a 120-year-old retail company headquartered in France, will reportedly be launching a stablecoin pegged to the Euro.

According to journalist Grégory Raymond, the French retail giant will be launching the stablecoin to use in its stores’ loyalty programs as well as for trading. Groupe Casino oversees more than 11,000 stores in France and Latin America.

Source: Grégory Raymond