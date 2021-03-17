Federal Government urged to reclaim Darwin port from Chinese company

The Federal Government should consider scrapping a long-term lease of the Port of Darwin to a Chinese company if it threatens the national interest, a parliamentary committee has advised.

The deal sparked concerns in Australia and overseas because it gave operational control of the strategic port to a foreign company when relations with China began to freeze.

The Federal Government has been urged to rethink the lease of Darwin’s port to a Chinese company. (Nine)

The US, which deploys hundreds of troops to Darwin every year, was also unhappy about the deal.

The then-president Barack Obama expressed US concerns to the prime minister at the time, Malcolm Turnbull.

Among its 21 recommendations the committee has flagged a report on whether the port lease comes under the Federal Government’s new Foreign Relations Act.

Hundreds of US Marines deploy to Darwin every year. Former president Barack Obama expressed his concern about the Darwin port deal. (US Marines). (Supplied)

The act enables the Australian Government to veto overseas deals made by states and territories.

The committee chairman Nationals MP George Christensen said having state-owned companies, and particularly authoritarian regimes, owning strategic Australian assets compromised the national interest.

“Notably, there are recommendations that go to serious concerns regarding state-owned enterprises and state-linked enterprises funding our universities and owning or leasing our strategic infrastructure, including the Port of Darwin,” Mr Christensen said.

NT Chief Minister Michael Gunner has previously said his government has more urgent spending priorities than buying back the port from Landbridge.

The committee chairman Nationals MP George Christensen said MPs had serious concerns about overseas companies owning Australian infrastructure. (AAP)

Since the Port of Darwin lease was signed, relations between Canberra and Beijing have plummeted, hitting a new low in the past year.

China has been angered after the Federal Government called for an international investigation into the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic and introduced new foreign interference legislation.

What our Aussie cities used to look like