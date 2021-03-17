Fan Advisory for 2021 SEC Gymnastics Championships

SEC Staff

Photo: Von Braun Center

Fans attending the 2021 SEC Gymnastics Championships in Huntsville, Ala. are encouraged to become familiar with policies related to fan entry and security for the event, including a clear-bag policy for the Von Braun Center Propst Arena.

The championships will be held on Saturday, March 20. Session I will feature Kentucky, Auburn, Georgia and Missouri starting at 2:30 p.m. CT, followed by Session II at 7 p.m. CT with Florida, LSU, Alabama and Arkansas.

The championships will have a limited seating capacity of 2,088 due to COVID-19 restrictions. There is a separate ticket for each session of the championships, and the Von Braun Center Propst Arena will be cleared between sessions.

The Von Braun Center Propst Arena has a clear bag policy for the championships. Clear bags no larger than 12″ x 6 ” x 12″ and small clutch purses/bags no larger than 4.5″ x 6.5″ shall be the only bags permitted in the arena. Medically necessary items, diapers and other baby supplies can be carried in a clear bag and are subject to search upon entry.

Working personnel, including media, will continue to enter the arena through designated gates where they will be subject to screening and bag inspections already in effect for the championships.

The health of our student-athletes, campus communities, fans and general public is an ongoing priority of the Southeastern Conference and its member institutions. Fans attending the 2021 SEC Gymnastics Championships are asked to adhere to the following public health guidelines:

Face coverings are required for every person in the arena (guests and staff) and must be worn at all times, except while actively eating and drinking in your seat.

Wash hands frequently for 20 seconds with soap and water or use hand sanitizer. Hand sanitizer is readily available for your use throughout the Von Braun Center Propst Arena. Fans are allowed to bring in a small, clear hand sanitizer bottle.

Guests are required to follow all social distancing markers displayed throughout the Von Braun Center Propst Arena. These markers will help everyone line up for security screenings, restrooms, and concessions.

Fans are asked to stay home if they are experiencing any of the following symptoms:

Fever (equal to or above 100.4)

Cough

Chills

Muscle pain

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Gates will open at the arena one hour prior to each session of the championships to accommodate early arriving fans.