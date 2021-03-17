Eva Marcille Has Some Fans Freaking Out With This Video At The Doctor

Eva Marcille had some fans freaking out after she shared a video from the doctor’s office. Check it out below.

Someone said: ‘Sending my love sister!!! You’re covered in God’s grace and favour!!!!🙌🏾🙌🏾’ and a commenter posted this message: ‘Y’all kill me asking what’s wrong. Obviously, it looks like she’s at the dental office getting some type of mouth work done I’m assuming. Pay attention to details. The typical use the thing on her chest at dental offices, but if she wants to share…she will. If not, then just send your prayers and stop asking.’

Someone else said: ‘You’ll be fine. We’re praying for ya sunflower,’ and a commenter said: ‘Prayers to your medical staff and speedy recovery for you.’

One other follower posted this: ‘Praying for a seamless procedure and a speedy recovery!’ and one other commenter said: ‘How come you’re not on the real housewives this season.’

Someone else said: ‘Strong queen going through it all,’ and a commenter posted this: ‘Closer to closure and healing and health. @evamarcille ❤️ 🔥’

One othe follower said: ‘Do you thing, Eva! Wish you a quick recovery 💚💚’ and one commenter said: ‘Awwwww I can see all of your beautiful babies in your face you’ll be fine mamas Eva the Diva you got this❤️’

Eva Marcille addressed the Undressing Room podcast and she dropped a message on social media that has fans excited. Check out her post below.

‘The Undressing Room Podcast presented by @Macy’s hosted by me @starringlorel and @dominiquedadiva check out our newest episode anywhere you listen to podcasts… We undress it all😝’ Eva captioned her post.

Other than this, Eva is living her best life with her family and she always makes sure to keep her fans and followers updated on social media.

She also shared a political post thayt triggered fans in the comments.