European crypto company Bitpanda raises $170M By Cointelegraph

Austria-based cryptocurrency firm Bitpanda has closed a $170 million funding round to further the firm’s international growth.

The latest Series B funding round was led by Valar Ventures — a venture capital firm backed by PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel — Bitpanda announced on Tuesday, and featured partners from Yuri Milner’s investment firm DST Global, which is known as a major investor in United States-based crypto-friendly stock trading app Robinhood. While DST is a new investor in Bitpanda, Valar previously led a $52 million Series A round in September 2020.