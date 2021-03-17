ESPN, SEC Network Announce SEC Spring Football Coverage

Photo: Fred Daniels

The following, written by Amanda Brooks, was originally published on espnpressroom.com.

Coming off the College Football Playoff National Championship, Alabama will participate in their annual A-Day activities on Saturday, April 17 at 1 p.m. ET on ESPN. The Crimson Tide will also have their Pro Day televised by SEC Network on Tuesday, March 23 at noon.

Alabama’s Pro Day, with ESPN CFB analyst and former Crimson Tide QB Greg McElroy reporting on site, is one of four pro days airing on SEC Network this spring. Georgia kicks things off on Wednesday, March 17 at 11 a.m., with Bulldog great Matt Stinchcomb reporting live from Athens, as well as host Peter Burns and analyst Roman Harper in studio. For Alabama’s Pro Day on the 23rd, host Dari Nowkhah will be joined by Harper in studio and analyst Gene Chizik from home.

On Wednesday, March 31, SEC Network will have four hours of pro day coverage featuring LSU and Florida, with ESPN NFL analyst Ryan Clark live from Baton Rouge and Gator legend Chris Doering reporting from Gainesville. In studio, Burns and Harper will be on the desk, with Chizik live from home.

Pro Day events typically include weight room weigh-ins, bench press, vertical jump, broad jump as well as the 40-yard dash, 60-yard shuttle and position workouts for players entering the NFL Draft.

SEC Network’s Pro Day programming is part of its comprehensive spring football coverage, which includes additional SEC spring games live on SEC Network+. All spring football programming will re-air through the spring on SEC Network, including Spring Access shows from Florida and Kentucky.

SEC Network Pro Days Date Time (ET) School Reporter Wed, Mar 17 11 a.m. Georgia Matt Stinchcomb Tue, Mar 23 Noon Alabama Greg McElroy Wed, Mar 31 11 a.m. LSU/Florida Ryan Clark (LSU)

Chris Doering (Florida)

TV Schedule – SEC Spring Football Games Date Time (ET) School Network Sat, Mar 20 2 p.m. Missouri: Black and Gold Spring Game SEC Network+ Sat, April 17 Noon Mississippi State: Maroon-White SEC Network+ Vanderbilt: Black and Gold Spring Game SEC Network+ 1 p.m. Alabama: A-Day ESPN LSU: National L-Club Spring Game SEC Network+ 2 p.m. Georgia: G-Day SEC Network+ Auburn: A-Day SEC Network+ 3 p.m. Arkansas: Red-White Spring Game SEC Network+ Sat, April 24 2 p.m. South Carolina: Garnet-Black Spring Game SEC Network+ Texas A&M: Maroon & White Spring Game SEC Network+ 4 p.m. Tennessee: Orange & White Game SEC Network+ 5 p.m. Ole Miss: Grove Bowl SEC Network+