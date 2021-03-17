Erica Mena Surprises Fans With Clips From Her Date Night Following Safaree Breakup

Erica Mena surprised her fans with some clips from her date night, after she and Safaree broke up. Check out the post that she shared on her social media account below.

‘I had a date night for myself. Learning to be a little selfish isn’t a bad idea. 😏 A night of self LOVE. I wanna thank these amazing souls who came together to make Self Love Night possible. ♥️✨ Thank You’ Erica captioned her post.

RELATED: Safaree Praises A DJ Playing Music From His Balcony In Italy Amidst The Coronavirus Pandemic

Someone said: ‘All you gotta do it play us ONCE 😉 you’ll never get the same version of me again 🙃🤗’ and another follower posted this message: ‘I guess Safaree had his own date night at the other side of the house that night too 😂’

RELATED: Safaree Reveals A Video Of Him Setting Up His Amazing Studio

Someone else said: ‘You missed Safaree reactions 😂😂 should have been the last slide man I was in tears,’ and a commenter posted this: ‘Girl come back to Atlanta and serve the Evection notice!’

One other commenter posted this: ‘Self-Gifting is a love language like no other,’ and one other follower said: ‘Girl didn’t you post this already you DOING TOO MUCH you miss being good with your husband and it’s ok WE GET IT!!! 🤷🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀’

Someone else said: ‘Enjoy. Everything looks beautiful and delicious. Blessings. Self love ❤️❤️’

Someone else said: ‘U paid for that with your black-owned business or Nah ?’

One other follower said: ‘I’m so mad I missed you at my nephew tae party this weekend! 🤦🏾‍♀️ my nieces told me they saw you and I was PRESSED… like OMG y’all seen my FAV… and here I am over here chillin by my nephew and the bunnies!!’

Speaking of Safaree he shared a video in which he is showing fans what he does after a workout session. Check out the funny clip below.

Advertisement

‘After my workout, I was hot, so I wanted to cool off, thinking it was hot outside SMH. Little did I know 🤦🏾‍♂️ MY POOL WAS FREEZING OMGGG 🤬🥶 backflip by summer @mau_bikelife’ Safaree captioned his post.