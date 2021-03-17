Erica Mena Defends Herself for Using the Word ‘Black-Owned Business’ for Her Alleged Business

Instagram

Someone confronts the ‘Love and Hip Hop: New York’ star over the claims in an Instagram comment that read, ‘Y not just list as a Latino owned ? Was that not an option?’

Erica Mena is never hesitant to fiercely respond to someone who criticizes her. The “Love & Hip Hop New York” star addressed the allegations that she falsely branded a company called The Crowned Lady as a “Black-owned business,” prompting someone to question who is the owner of the company because Erica is latina.

The person decided to DM the official Instagram account of the fashion brand to confront it about the claims. “Trust me its black owned. Bu we cant give you private info,” the account told the fan, adding that the TV star “has nothing to do with the owner. Erica Mena is paid to promote us.”

The account also explained, “I don’t understand the meaning of this message. If you dont feel safe dont support. That is simple. We dont force anyone to believe or shop with us.” Despite the clarification, it was revealed that the name on the payment receipt stated that the money was sent to Mena Millions Inc.

Another user also confronted Erica over the claims in an Instagram comment. “Y not just list as a Latino owned ? Was that not an option?” the woman asked. Catching wind of the question, Erica responded, “Why not contact me directly since you so concerned, is being a gullible troll your option?”

Not stopping there, Erica went on to hit back at critics, “So we going after people for being investors and business advisers in my friends and families businesses!? Because wake up call I always go all put for mine. I don’t give a F what you bloggers and trolls got to say about. Half of you struggle because the internet is all you have.”

Meanwhile, fellow “Love & Hip Hop” star Bobby Lytes sent public support to Erica by writing in a comment, “I’m sorry but this is dumb. Super dumb, leave Erica alone damn!”