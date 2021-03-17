Entire NY Rangers coaching staff out due to COVID-19 protocols

Kris Knoblauch, head coach of American Hockey League side the Hartford Wolf Pack, will serve as interim coach for the Rangers and will be joined by Wolf Pack associate head coach Gord Miller and Rangers associate general manager Chris Drury.

As Emily Kaplan wrote for ESPN, the NHL removed New York leading scorer Pavel Buchnevich and top defenseman Adam Fox from the COVID-19 list. While both have cleared the coronavirus-related protocols and are eligible to play versus Philadelphia, forward Phillip Di Giuseppe remains on the COVID-19 list.

The Rangers are currently sixth in the NHL East standings on 26 points, eight points behind the Boston Bruins for the fourth-place spot. The top four teams from each division qualify for the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Back in January, the Vegas Golden Knights temporarily needed general manager Kelly McCrimmon and coaches from AHL affiliate the Henderson Silver Knights to serve as NHL coaches because of the league’s COVID-19 protocols.