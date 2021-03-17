Emily Ratajkowski Shares Photos Of Newborn Baby Sylvester Apollo Bear

Emily Ratajkowski has given birth to her firstborn child with her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard. The 29-year-old beauty shared a photo of herself breastfeeding her baby and revealed the child’s name is Sylvester Apollo Bear. Last year, Emily wrote an op-ed for Vogue where she announced she wouldn’t know the baby’s gender until her child revealed it to them. It’s unclear what gender Sylvester (who is being called Sly) is, or if Emily will refer to the child by a gender-specific pronoun.

There was nothing regarding gender in Emily’s Instagram posts and media outlets aren’t using gender pronouns to refer to the child.

RELATED: Is Gwen Stefani pregnant or not?

Emily shared a photo of herself breastfeeding Sly and revealed the infant was born on March 8, 2021. She stated the following in the photo’s description.

Sylvester Apollo Bear has joined us earth side. Sly arrived 3/8/21 on the most surreal, beautiful, and love-filled morning of my life.

You may see the photo Emily Ratajkowski posted below.

RELATED: Emily Ratajkowski Shows Off Her Unbelievable Curves In New Video That’s Going Viral

Emily didn’t reveal details such as the baby’s weight or length. On Wednesday, March 17, 2021, Emily posted a photo collage that included several shots from her labor and delivery, along with those first precious moments after Sylvester was born. She shared two photos of Sylvester nuzzled against her chest with her 27.2 million followers.

Emily captioned the photo collage with the following.

In between pushes/first moments with Sly. Life!

You may see the photos Emily shared below.

It appears that Emily instinctively knew she was having a boy. Though she didn’t want to focus on gender, Emily said the following in her Vogue essay.

Despite my apprehensions about having a boy, when I call my best friend to tell her I’m pregnant, we both immediately agree on our shared instinct: I’m carrying a boy. “I’m picturing a dark-haired son,” my friend tells me over FaceTime, “I don’t know why; I can just see it.” I nod and study the red fabric of my couch, trying to imagine a baby boy’s tiny body lying next to my thigh.

Congratulation to Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard on the birth of their newborn baby Sylvester Apollo Bear!

Advertisement

Charisse Van Horn is a freelance writer from Tampa Bay. She enjoys writing about celebrities, entertainment, crime, and fashion. The writer of this article will take legal action on those who reproduce or spin this article outside of Celebrity Insider.