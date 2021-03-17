Elliot Page Vows to Use His ‘Privilege’ to Help Debunk Damaging Rhetoric About Transgenders

Instagram

Months after coming out as non-binary and transgender, ‘The Umbrella Academy’ star also speaks up against the banning of trans girls and women from participating in team sports.

AceShowbiz –

Actor Elliot Page is determined to use his “privilege” and “platform” to draw attention to issues affecting the transgender community after fully embracing his own identity last year (2020).

“The Umbrella Academy” star, formerly known as Ellen Page, officially changed his pronouns in December as he “came out” as non-binary and transgender, and he has since revealed he has undergone surgery to remove his breasts to better reflect the person he is today.

Page had previously kept much of his personal life private, but felt it was important to address his transition publicly so he could use the spotlight to encourage awareness and education of trans lives amid repeated political attacks on the community.

<br />

“Extremely influential people are spreading these myths and damaging rhetoric – every day you’re seeing our existence debated,” he tells Time magazine. “Transgender people are so very real.”

He adds, “My privilege has allowed me to have resources to get through and to be where I am today and of course I want to use that privilege and platform to help in the ways I can.”

<br />

One of the anti-transgender topics Page is determined to fight is the banning of trans girls and women from participating in team sports, with conservative leaders citing genitalia as a requirement to determine if they should play on the male or female team – an issue the actor faced as a young child after growing too old to remain in the mixed gender soccer squads.

“I would have been in that position as a kid,” Page shares of the legislation introduced across the U.S. “It’s horrific.”

“We know who we are,” he continues in his defense of those who identify as transgender. “People cling to these firm ideas [about gender] because it makes people feel safe. But if we could just celebrate all the wonderful complexities of people, the world would be such a better place.”