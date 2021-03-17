Eagles could make a run for Deshaun Watson?

Houston signed Tyrod Taylor on Tuesday, and he could be the team’s starter in 2021 if Watson is traded. If the Texans get a high draft pick in a trade and select a young QB, Taylor could also mentor that player.

The New York Jets, Miami Dolphins, Carolina Panthers and San Francisco 49ers have all been linked to Watson. However, it appears a new team could join them in pursuit of the 25-year-old.

Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports believes the Philadelphia Eagles will consider going after Watson.

“Do not discount the Philadelphia Eagles as a strong suitor for Deshaun Watson,” La Canfora wrote on Tuesday. “Too many sources with ties to ownership have whispered that sentiment my way for me to ignore. And the more you think about it, the more sense it makes. The more you wonder why you hadn’t explored the avenue sooner. The more you ponder why more isn’t being reported on this front. Because crazier things have happened in the league, by a long shot.”

The Eagles could use a quarterback after trading Carson Wentz to the Indianapolis Colts this offseason. Philadelphia is left with Jalen Hurts, and the organization isn’t 100% positive he can be a franchise quarterback.

The two most obvious destinations for Watson are the Jets and Dolphins, though at this point, it seems like anything could happen.