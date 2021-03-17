EAEU unlikely to find common ground on crypto regulation, official says By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Member states of the Eurasian Economic Union, or EAEU, have been struggling to come up with a shared stance regarding cryptocurrency regulations, according to an official.

Iya Malkina, assistant chairman of the Eurasian Economic Commission Board, stated that EAEU member states did not support a recent initiative for a uniform cryptocurrency regulatory framework within the union.