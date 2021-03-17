Dutch Vote for a New Government as a Coronavirus Third Wave Looms

LEIDEN, the Netherlands — Voters in the Netherlands cast their ballots on Wednesday in one of the first major European elections to take place during the coronavirus pandemic that has swept across the continent in successive waves.

Prime Minister Mark Rutte’s liberal-right Party for Freedom and Democracy had been leading in the polls up to the vote Wednesday, despite a scandal over a benefits crackdown targeting mainly poor families that brought down his government in January, setting him on course for a fourth term.

Other front-runners to lead a new government are Geert Wilders, a populist who has opposed immigration from Muslim countries and called for a ban of the Quran, with his Party for Freedom, and Sigrid Kaag, a former United Nations special envoy for Syria, who is leading D66, a liberal-democratic party. Several special-interest parties, supporting Europe, equal rights and other specific agendas are expected to get seats for the first time.

The election is being closely watched for insights into the staying power of the wave of populism that has swept the continent in the past two decades and brought politicians like Mr. Wilders to prominence. Another right-wing party, the Forum voor Democratie, led by Thierry Baudet, was doing well in the polls last summer, before the election was called, but infighting led to some prominent politicians leaving and starting their own party.