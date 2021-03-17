Dozens of foreign spies found operating on Australian soil

Foreign spies and their proxies have been removed from Australia or “rendered inoperative” in the past 12 months.
The confronting revelation was announced by Director-General of Security and ASIO boss Mike Burgess tonight, who said the number of operatives were in the “double digits”.
“ASIO’s mission is to identify where espionage is happening in Australia, and to rout it out,” he said during his second annual threat assessment.
“Spies and terrorists should know this: we are looking for you. And for the rest of the Australian community: we are looking out for you. ASIO is your security service.
“Spying is a race to innovate: between the spies and the spy catchers, and between those intent on inflicting violence on our citizens and those who seek to prevent it.”