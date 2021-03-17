Dozens of foreign spies found operating on Australian soil

Foreign spies and their proxies have been removed from Australia or “rendered inoperative” in the past 12 months.

The confronting revelation was announced by Director-General of Security and ASIO boss Mike Burgess tonight, who said the number of operatives were in the “double digits”.

Mike Burgess, Director-General of Security with ASIO, during a Senate estimates hearing at Parliament House in Canberra on Tuesday 20 October 2020. Photo: Alex Ellinghausen (Sydney Morning Herald)

“ASIO’s mission is to identify where espionage is happening in Australia, and to rout it out,” he said during his second annual threat assessment.

“Spies and terrorists should know this: we are looking for you. And for the rest of the Australian community: we are looking out for you. ASIO is your security service.