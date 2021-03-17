Dormant altcoins are coming back to life By Cointelegraph

Zero to 6,000% in seven days: Dormant altcoins are coming back to life
A rising tide lifts all boats — even those previously thought to be shipwrecked. At least that’s how it looked on Wednesday when some previously dormant altcoins erupted back to life, experiencing spikes ranging between 3,000% and 6,500% for the week.
Foremost among them was Karma (KARMA), a social media project that originally launched on the blockchain in 2018. Over the past seven days, the dollar value of Karma increased 6,530% as the token climbed from a subcent price of $0.000464 up to $0.030767.
